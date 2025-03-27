Video shows Stafford man attempting to execute his wife in front of her children before fleeing

Stafford police are urgently searching for Jeremy Banguero, 33, who is accused of shooting his estranged wife in a surprise attack.

Stafford police are urgently searching for Jeremy Banguero, 33, who is accused of shooting his estranged wife in a surprise attack.

Stafford police are urgently searching for Jeremy Banguero, 33, who is accused of shooting his estranged wife in a surprise attack.

Stafford police are urgently searching for Jeremy Banguero, 33, who is accused of shooting his estranged wife in a surprise attack.

STAFFORD, Texas (KTRK) -- Dramatic doorbell camera footage captures a terrifying midday shooting that left children running for safety before the accused shooter went on the run.

Stafford police are urgently searching for Jeremy Banguero, 33, who is accused of shooting his estranged wife in a surprise attack.

RELATED: Stafford shooting suspect once featured in 2009 ABC13 crime report remains on the run

The chilling video shows Banguero ambushing his wife while her two teenage children were in the line of fire. The gunshots rang out just after noon on Monday at The Park at Tivoli Apartments on Sugar Ridge Blvd.

"Around 12:05, there was rapid gunfire. We heard pow, pow, pow, pow," neighbor Ann Mosley said.

Following the attack, Banguero fled the scene, leaving his injured wife behind. One teenage son frantically knocked on a neighbor's door, seeking help.

This shooting is the latest in a pattern of domestic violence. Court records reveal Banguero has been charged every year since 2022 in either Fort Bend or Harris Counties for assaulting his wife.

Most recently, he served an 80-day jail sentence for family violence, released in January with 50 days credited for time served. Neighbors confirmed that the couple, who had no children, did not live together but recall fighting outside. Police records show officers responded to the complex just two days before the shooting.

According to Stafford Police Lieutenant Luciano Lopez, Banguero was last seen driving a red Chevy Silverado on West Airport Boulevard Monday.

"Jeremy is a danger to society. He poses a danger to officers who are looking for him as well," Lopez warned. "Urge you not to approach him. Anyone with information should contact Fort Bend Crime Stoppers."

Despite being shot twice, the victim survived. Police stress that anyone helping Banguero evade capture could also face charges.

"I hope they catch him. I really hope they do," said Mosley.

There is a $5000 reward for information leading to Banguero's arrest. Tipsters are urged to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.