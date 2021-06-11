discovery green

Discovery Green reopens splashy water feature for kids in time for summer

EMBED <>More Videos

Discovery Green reopens splashy water feature for kids in time for summer

HOUSTON, Texas -- More local vaccinations plus an imminent summer break mean more locals are in search of warm-weather fun. With that in mind, a beloved local destination is letting young Houstonians dive into its popular attraction.

Discovery Green's Gateway Fountain is now open after being closed for some 15 months due to COVID-19 precautions. Understandably, parents might be concerned about hygiene. To that end, the Discovery Green Conservancy replaced the ultraviolet sanitizer equipment and the chemical control system, while the fountain was closed.

This improved equipment was made possible by a $146,000 CARES Act grant, per a press release.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonsummer funsummerhouston culturemapdiscovery green
DISCOVERY GREEN
Día de los Muertos skull installation coming to downtown Houston
Discovery Green ice skating rink opens today
MTV celebrates Vote Early Day at Discovery Green
Kids stuck home? Here's a few COVID-19 cabin fever cures
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News