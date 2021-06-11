Discovery Green reopens splashy water feature for kids in time for summer

HOUSTON, Texas -- More local vaccinations plus an imminent summer break mean more locals are in search of warm-weather fun. With that in mind, a beloved local destination is letting young Houstonians dive into its popular attraction.
Discovery Green's Gateway Fountain is now open after being closed for some 15 months due to COVID-19 precautions. Understandably, parents might be concerned about hygiene. To that end, the Discovery Green Conservancy replaced the ultraviolet sanitizer equipment and the chemical control system, while the fountain was closed.
This improved equipment was made possible by a $146,000 CARES Act grant, per a press release.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
