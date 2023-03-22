Tickets for Megan Thee Stallion's March Madness Music Festival performance sold out

Houston is all about its sports these days! The stage went up Wednesday for the music festival in Discovery Green. We have all the activities fans can look forward to in the Final Four.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It seems like Houston is all about its sports these days! The stage for the March Madness Music Festival went up Wednesday morning at Discovery Green.

The festival will feature Houston's very own Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, and Mickey Guyton.

The three-day festival will be held at Discovery Green from March 31 through April 2, providing fans with star-studded entertainment during Men's Final Four weekend.

So far, tickets to see Megan Thee Stallion are sold out.

Then over at the Men's Final Four Fan Fest at the George R. Brown Convention Center, there's already a 3D bracket set up to see all the teams that are still dancing. There, fans can find interactive games, celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings, free cheer clinics, a Home Run Derby, take a picture with the championship trophy and more.

Remember to be aware of heavy traffic in the area.