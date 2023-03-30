You don't need a ticket to any of the Final Four games to have a fun-filled basketball weekend. Our suggestions to a great time!

Get up-close look at Final Four teams during open practices on Friday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You don't need a ticket to any of the Final Four games to have a fun-filled basketball weekend. There are so many activities, and a lot of them start Friday at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Men's Final Four Fan Fest tips off Friday and runs through April 3.

The Fan Fest is where you can find interactive games, celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings, free cheer clinics, a Home Run Derby, take a picture with the championship trophy, and more.

"It's hundreds of thousands of square feet of family fun. All kinds of games for young and older kids," Houston Sports Authority Vice President of Events Holly Kesterson said.

Across the street, the March Madness Music Festival will be taking place at Discovery Green. Grammy-award-winning artist Megan the Stallion will perform on Friday, Lil Nas X on Saturday, and Keith Urban and Tim McGraw slated for Sunday.

Kesterson says it will be a hot ticket.

"It's top A-list performers. It's free, completely free, but you need tickets. Go to the website and sign up to get tickets," she said.

So far, tickets to see Megan Thee Stallion are sold out.

If you don't have tickets to any of the games, you can still check out the Final Four teams. Open practices on Friday are a great way to get an up-close look at some of the best players in the country. Those start at 11 a.m.

The Tip Off Tailgate on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday cranks up in the Blue Lot at NRG Park. Guests are urged to arrive early to beat any traffic.

The city of Houston has built a reputation as a big event host. The College Football National Championship is also coming to Houston in January 2024. In 2026, we'll host the World Cup.

Kesterson said Houston's reputation helps.

"Big events bring big events. It gives others a chance to see how Houston does it, how we get bigger each time. It makes a big difference to be a front runner for other events," she said.