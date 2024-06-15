Discovery Green launches Art Lab mentorship program for Houston artists

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston is an art city, not only because of our vibrant artist communities or even our world class museums. Houston is Art City because art blooms everywhere we look, in our parks, street corners, airports, university campuses, and on the sides of skyscrapers. But taking artistic creations to sometimes literal heights is not something every artist knows how to do. With this challenge in mind, Discovery Green Conversancy recently announced the launch of Art Lab, a mentorship program designed to provide underrepresented local artists with the skills and resources necessary to expand their practices into large-scale, interactive sculptural outdoor public works.

Since its opening in 2008, Discovery Green has welcomed over 30 million visitors and along the way has become one of the city's leaders in presenting large-scale public art.

"Public art has been at the heart of Discovery Green since its inception 16 years ago, and the park has grown into an open-air gallery with a world-class permanent collection and remarkable temporary installations that draw hundreds of thousands of visitors each year," Discovery Green Conservancy president Kathryn Lott said.

