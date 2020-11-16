Fire reported at Montrose 'Disco Kroger' days after closure announced

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the Kroger Store in the 3300 block of Montrose, otherwise known as "Disco Kroger," Monday morning.

HFD was called to the store around 4:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officials found a fire outside the store in the back.

Firefighters say a pile of trash, shelving and other items were on fire. Smoke from the flames made it into the store.

Officials were able to quickly control the fire.

The "Disco Kroger" location has been a hot topic after the company announced last week it will be shut down in mid-January.

RELATED: Iconic 'Disco Kroger' in Montrose to close in January
EMBED More News Videos

It earned its nickname years ago, but the supermarket chain said the location had been losing money for some time. If there's any good news out of this, employees of the 'Disco Kro



The location had been losing money for some time, according to a statement from the company.

"We never want to close any of our stores," Kroger officials said in a statement. "However, to keep prices low for our customers across the city we cannot continue to operate a store that has lost money for a sustained period of time."

But more than just being a grocery store, the location also was affectionately known by some as "Disco Kroger."

Why the name? According to Houston Press writer Jeff Balke, the nickname stems from "the diverse and often bizarre late-night crowds you can find there most nights of the week, but especially on the weekend."

The Kroger location on Montrose has been open for more than 42 years, according to the company.

Employees of the Montrose location won't be losing their jobs, according to the company. Store associates are being offered jobs at other locations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston fire departmenttrashfirestore closinggrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Innocent woman killed in wrong-way crash on US-59
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
SH-288 toll lanes open today with fees waived
Grab a Jacket! Cool start to Monday
4-year-old killed in ATV crash in Splendora, authorities say
Police looking for 31-year-old last seen over a month ago
Hiker brought back to life after dramatic rescue
Show More
SPONSORED: Relive the moment: Watch SpaceX Crew Dragon launch
Benny the Butcher shot during attempted robbery at Walmart
Violent weekend across Houston as shootings erupt across city
What you need to know about COVID-19 testing in Houston
Living in limbo: DACA dreamers react to recent ruling
More TOP STORIES News