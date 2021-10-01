man killed

Man shot and killed in Greenspoint-area strip club parking lot, 6 suspects sought

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed in front of his brother as they were leaving a club in the Greenspoint area overnight.

Houston police say it happened after they got into an argument with a group of men who were also leaving the club and walking in the parking lot.

The shooting happened around 2:42 a.m. Friday at the Diosa Cabaret gentlemen's club located at 1050 West Rankin Road near Spears.

A group of six men were walking out of the club at the same time the victim and his brother were leaving, walking to their vehicle. That's when police say some type of altercation erupted.



"A group of six Black males started talking back to them, started arguing," Lt. Emanuel Pavel said. "There was a little altercation, and then one of the Black males walked towards the victim and shot him multiple times."

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The brother of the victim noted that they never got into any kind of argument inside the club, police said. The altercation started outside and quickly escalated.

Video from outside the club shows multiple evidence markers in the parking lot.

The victim's brother was not injured in the shooting.

Police are now searching for the group of six men, who investigators say fled the scene in an older model red Chevy Suburban.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477), or by submitting an online tip at crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
