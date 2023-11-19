WATCH LIVE

Driver killed after striking utility pole at end of police chase in Dickinson, officers say

Sunday, November 19, 2023 8:51PM
DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man was killed after leading police on a chase in Dickinson on Sunday, according to investigators.

The Dickinson Police Department said the man was driving a sedan when he crashed into a utility pole. Investigators said the driver was fleeing from police before the crash.

Officers said they called off their pursuit just after the sedan crossed over E FM 646 while driving on Tuscan Lakes Boulevard.

Then, police received a call about a single-vehicle crash at about 3:30 a.m., at the intersection of E. League City Parkway and Tuscan Lakes.

Officers found the man inside the sedan and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department said its crash team is conducting an investigation.

