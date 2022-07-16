Man dies from injuries in firework accident in Dickinson, police say

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man died from his injuries after a firework accident on Friday night, according to the Dickinson Police Department.Officer Ricky Valdez said the man was lighting fireworks in the 3300 block of Timber Drive before being injured.Dickinson Fire and EMS responded with police to aid the man's life-threatening wound.The man was taken to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, where he died from his wound.