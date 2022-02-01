10-year-old boy battling cancer reaches milestone of joining 100 law enforcement agencies

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 10-year-old boy who is battling brain and spine cancer, was sworn-in as an honorary officer with more than 25 law enforcement agencies in Montgomery County.Devarjaye Daniel (D.J) is not only an ordinary police officer, Houston ISD police took it one step further."Today we're not going to swear him in as a police officer," an officer said. "Today, we're going to swear him in as the chief of police for HISD."No new chief of police would be complete without police patches, pins, and presents. "It's awesome," D.J. said. "From the first one, me and my brothers was overwhelmed."D.J. started his journey weeks ago, and he successfully reached his goal of joining 100 law enforcement agencies.This started with a friendship with the Freeport police chief. Freeport police has worked with other kids battling cancer in the past. Since joining Freeport's agency, Daniel hasn't slow down. "Just an amazing story, and we're just proud to be a paragraph in that very long story," Montgomery County Sheriff, Rand Henderson said.After reaching his goal, Daniel's family knows like his cancer battle, this journey isn't over."I told him, I said you know it's not going to end," D.J.'s dad, Theo Daniel said. "This love and support is going to come. You've got years of this. I don't think you're going to get everybody you're going to get most of them." But just how many more patches can D-J fit on the uniform? "I'm going to go up to about 2,000 or so," Daniel said.A goal impacting more than the boy battling cancer. "We've had some hard weeks, some hard years in law enforcement, but it's things like this, and events like this and kids like this that keep us coming back for more," Henderson explained.A 10-year-old chief of police is making an impact before he even hits the streets.