Watson is back on social media, but what message is he sending?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deshaun Watson's recent movements - on social media, anyways - has been shrouded in secrecy over the course of the civil lawsuits filed against him by 22 different women.But on Wednesday, the Houston Texans quarterback broke his silence, in a sense, by re-posting video to his Instagram Stories from other accounts that captured him working out on drills.The videos show him scrambling and throwing a football, hurling a ball at a wall and battle roping.His previous Instagram posting was on March 6 before the allegations emerged.So, what does this return to social media mean for the embattled NFL star?At this point, not a lot, at least from Watson's camp. In recent days, Watson's legal counsel Rusty Hardin and Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 22 women accusing Watson of unwanted sex acts,On top of that, the NFL has continued its personal conduct investigation into the allegations, and Houston police are taking on the criminal side of the cases.So far, neither the NFL nor HPD has given substantial updates on their investigations.What the videos could show, though, is that Watson is staying in playing shape regardless of what his status for the next season will be. And at the most extreme, Watson could be displaying that he's still a proven commodity to NFL clubs interested in trading for him.The Texans have said they have no interest in trading Watson despite his desire to leave Houston.Watson hasagainst him.