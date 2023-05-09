NFL schedule 2023: Texans face just 5 playoff teams, new Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

The Houston Texans' stunning move helped kick off an active night at the NFL Draft.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new-look Houston Texans team already knows who it will face in the 2023 season.

Just when each matchup takes place is being revealed Thursday in a league-wide schedule release.

The video above is from 2023 NFL Draft weekend.

The Texans may find some fortune heading into the season, with new head coach Demeco Ryans, new signal-caller CJ Stroud, and new defensive cornerstone Will Anderson Jr. in the mix.

Just five of the 17 games that Houston is due to compete in are against playoff teams from a season ago.

Earlier in the week, the team offered a reminder of the clubs it will face between home and away:

Houston indeed faces the Cardinals, who own the Texans' first- and third-round picks in next year's draft as part of the trade to pick Anderson. Elsewhere, Stroud could suit up to face the other three quarterbacks drafted with him within the first 33 picks of this past NFL Draft: Anthony Richardson of the Colts, Bryce Young of the Panthers, and Will Levis of the Titans.

Stroud can also look forward to being on the sideline opposite of new Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, who will host the Texans.

Eyewitness Sports is monitoring the NFL schedule release slated for 7 p.m. CT Thursday.