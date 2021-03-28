lawsuit

4 more lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson, attorney says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Attorney Tony Buzbee announced he filed an additional four lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson Friday evening, bringing the total number to 20.

"Today we filed case number twenty against Deshaun Watson. Voices will be heard. These cases will be resolved in court. It's. Not. Ok," he wrote in a Facebook post.



The Houston Police Department said on Thursday it has not received any documentation of evidence from Buzbee, who has been retained by women who have accused Watson of unwanted sexual acts.

The video above is from a previous report detailing one of claims against Watson.

In one of the lawsuits filed earlier this week, a woman described Watson as a "serial predator." In this claim, the woman alleges that Watson "assaulted and harassed Plaintiff by exposing himself to her and touching her with his penis."

The incident allegedly took place in California.

READ MORE: Deshaun Watson's lawyer says 1 of 16 claims against QB was 'consensual'

Watson has denied wrongdoing, and his attorney Rusty Hardin said last week that the allegations against the quarterback are "meritless."

"I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," Watson said in a statement he posted on Twitter on March 16.

SEE ALSO: Details involving the 13 other lawsuits against Watson

WATCH: Tony Buzbee offers insight into lawsuits against Deshaun Watson

EMBED More News Videos

DESHAUN WATSON ALLEGATIONS: The high-profile attorney who has filed at least seven civil lawsuits against the star Texans QB reveals more legal movement is coming. WARNING: Graphic details contained in the video.



READ LAWSUITS IN FULL:
The lawsuits contain explicit language that can be considered graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.


ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonsexual misconductespnlawsuithouston texanssexual harassmentsexual assault
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Deshaun Watson evidence not in yet at HPD, police say
Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6B over 2020 election claims
USC agrees to $852 million payout in sex abuse lawsuit
16 lawsuits against Watson illustrate graphic allegations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver dies in fiery crash as witnesses question response time
Suspect accused of shooting DPS Trooper dies by suicide, sources say
Mattress Mack makes 1 of March Madness' biggest bets
Ride-along with border patrol shows harsh reality of current migrant surges
Leon Hale, Texas writer and columnist, dies at 99
9-year-old girl dies after attempt to cross Rio Grande
Inmate killed after hostage situation at OK jail
Show More
Funeral services held for mom, 3 kids killed in fiery crash
HPD Chief Art Acevedo celebrates one of his last events in Houston
Second gentleman marks Passover with virtual celebration
ABC13 surprises 3,000 Wharton Co. students with free Disney books
Cool front brings rain Sunday morning
More TOP STORIES News