4 more lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson, attorney says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10433413" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> DESHAUN WATSON ALLEGATIONS: The high-profile attorney who has filed at least seven civil lawsuits against the star Texans QB reveals more legal movement is coming. WARNING: Graphic details contained in the video.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Attorney Tony Buzbee announced he filed an additional four lawsuits against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson Friday evening, bringing the total number to 20."Today we filed case number twenty against Deshaun Watson. Voices will be heard. These cases will be resolved in court. It's. Not. Ok," he wrote in a Facebook post.The Houston Police Department said on Thursday it has not received any documentation of evidence from Buzbee, who has been retained by women who have accused Watson of unwanted sexual acts.In one of the lawsuits filed earlier this week, a woman described Watson as a "serial predator." In this claim, the woman alleges that Watson "assaulted and harassed Plaintiff by exposing himself to her and touching her with his penis."The incident allegedly took place in California.Watson has denied wrongdoing, and his attorney Rusty Hardin said last week that the allegations against the quarterback are "meritless.""I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," Watson said in a statement he posted on Twitter on March 16.