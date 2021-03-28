4 more lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson, attorney says

"Today we filed case number twenty against Deshaun Watson. Voices will be heard. These cases will be resolved in court. It's. Not. Ok," he wrote in a Facebook post.
The Houston Police Department said on Thursday it has not received any documentation of evidence from Buzbee, who has been retained by women who have accused Watson of unwanted sexual acts.
In one of the lawsuits filed earlier this week, a woman described Watson as a "serial predator." In this claim, the woman alleges that Watson "assaulted and harassed Plaintiff by exposing himself to her and touching her with his penis."
The incident allegedly took place in California.
Watson has denied wrongdoing, and his attorney Rusty Hardin said last week that the allegations against the quarterback are "meritless."
"I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," Watson said in a statement he posted on Twitter on March 16.
