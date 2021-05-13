deshaun watson

Deshaun Watson's lawyer says no settlements are being negotiated with 22 women suing Texans QB

EMBED <>More Videos

Women accusing Deshaun Watson of sex assault appear in court

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While there has been relative silence in recent weeks, Deshaun Watson's attorney insists negotiating settlements with 22 women suing him over various alleged sexual encounters is not the cause for it.

In a statement issued to Eyewitness News, attorney Rusty Hardin, who is the legal representative of the Houston Texans quarterback, responded directly to words issued by Tony Buzbee, his opposing counsel who represents the women suing Watson.

Buzbee was reported in local media as saying "a settlement is not happening," to which Hardin somewhat concurred.

"We certainly agree that there are currently no settlement negotiations being conducted," Hardin stated.

Hardin, a Houston attorney who has represented high-profile clients in the past, went on to say Watson's camp never reached out to work a settlement. In actuality, Buzbee and his clients have "approached us on numerous occasions in the past about the possibility of a settlement."

Hardin continued, "We have made clear all along that there would be no settlement unless the terms are made public and all participants are allowed to speak in their own defense at all times. We want none of the participants-the plaintiffs or Mr. Watson-muzzled by a settlement agreement. Mr. Buzbee does not feel the same."

Click through this immersive experience to read about each of the 22 lawsuits. For a better experience on the app, click here to see the experience on its own page.


Meanwhile, ESPN reported on Thursday that Houston police stated the investigation into allegations against Watson is "ongoing," though, it's still unclear how many women have spoken to investigators.

Late last month, at least half a dozen women who sued Watson were present during a routing hearing.

Twenty-two women have filed civil lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual assault or harassment during scheduled massage sessions.

The video above is from an April 2021 report showing that court date.

READ LAWSUITS IN FULL:
The lawsuits contain explicit language that can be considered graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentsexual misconductlawsuithouston texansdeshaun watsonsexual harassmentsportssexual assault
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DESHAUN WATSON
Carolina Panthers not pursuing Deshaun Watson deal ahead of trade d...
NFL doesn't yet have enough information about Deshaun Watson lawsui...
Source: Deshaun Watson open to trade destinations besides Miami Dol...
Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans: What we know and what's next
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News