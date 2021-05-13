Deshaun Watson's lawyer says no settlements are being negotiated with 22 women suing Texans QB

In a statement issued to Eyewitness News, attorney Rusty Hardin, who is the legal representative of the Houston Texans quarterback, responded directly to words issued by Tony Buzbee, his opposing counsel who represents the women suing Watson.
Buzbee was reported in local media as saying "a settlement is not happening," to which Hardin somewhat concurred.
"We certainly agree that there are currently no settlement negotiations being conducted," Hardin stated.
Hardin, a Houston attorney who has represented high-profile clients in the past, went on to say Watson's camp never reached out to work a settlement. In actuality, Buzbee and his clients have "approached us on numerous occasions in the past about the possibility of a settlement."
Hardin continued, "We have made clear all along that there would be no settlement unless the terms are made public and all participants are allowed to speak in their own defense at all times. We want none of the participants-the plaintiffs or Mr. Watson-muzzled by a settlement agreement. Mr. Buzbee does not feel the same."
Meanwhile, ESPN reported on Thursday that Houston police stated the investigation into allegations against Watson is "ongoing," though, it's still unclear how many women have spoken to investigators.
Late last month, at least half a dozen women who sued Watson were present during a routing hearing.
Twenty-two women have filed civil lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual assault or harassment during scheduled massage sessions.
The video above is from an April 2021 report showing that court date.
READ LAWSUITS IN FULL:
The lawsuits contain explicit language that can be considered graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.
- Lawsuit 1: Allegations from March 2020
- Lawsuit 2: Allegations from Aug. 2020
- Lawsuit 3: Allegations from Dec. 2020
- Lawsuit 4: Allegations from Sept. 2020
- Lawsuit 5: Allegations from June 2020
- Lawsuit 6: Allegations from Oct. and Nov. 2020
- Lawsuit 7: Allegations from Sept. and Oct. 2020
- Lawsuit 8: Allegations from March 2021
- Lawsuit 9: Allegations from June and August 2020
- Lawsuit 10: Allegations from Jan. 2021
- Lawsuit 11: Allegations from August 2020
- Lawsuit 12: Allegations from July 2020
- Lawsuit 14: Allegations from July 2020
- Lawsuit 15: Allegations from October 2020
- Lawsuit 16: Allegations from May 2020
- Lawsuit 17: Houston massage therapist's allegations from October 2020
- Lawsuit 18: Allegations from 3 separate massage sessions in 2020
- Lawsuit 19: Flight attendant who also massages part-time alleges sexual assault from November 2020