Texans schedule 2023: Houston may compete the whole season without a primetime game

The Houston Texans are slated to face the Panthers, the Jets and Cardinals in 2023. Their full schedule is being released Thursday.

2023 marks the first years of Demeco Ryans, CJ Stroud, and Will Anderson Jr. with the Texans.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 is expected to get a healthy slate of Monday Night Football games when the NFL officially releases its schedule for all teams Thursday.

Whether the hometown Houston Texans show up on MNF, or any other primetime window for that matter, remains unclear and unlikely to happen at all.

ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed in recent days that there will be some unprecedented scheduling quirks entering the 2023 season, including whether each of the league's 32 clubs will get at least one game in primetime, which is now no longer guaranteed.

And with scheduling traditionally reflective of a team's appeal, the NFL might not be keen on putting first-year coach Demeco Ryans and a young group on a national stage.

In any case, Houston could still be up for flexed scheduling positions if the Texans surprise the league. New for 2023, MNF games can be flexed.

So ahead of the 7 p.m. CT release, Eyewitness Sports cherry-picked some highlighted games based on who the Texans are expected to face.

Just five of the 17 games that Houston is due to compete in are against playoff teams from a season ago.

Houston indeed faces the Arizona Cardinals, who own the Texans' first- and third-round picks in next year's draft as part of the trade to pick rookie Will Anderson Jr. Elsewhere, new quarterback CJ Stroud could suit up to face the other three QBs drafted with him within the first 33 picks of this past NFL Draft: Anthony Richardson of the Colts, Bryce Young of the Panthers, and Will Levis of the Titans.

Stroud can also look forward to being on the sideline opposite of new Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, who will host the Texans.

Check back with the story post for updates as the new-look Texans get ready for the 2023 schedule release.

Some games already nailed down

What seems already guaranteed is that the Texans will not be heading overseas.

An early look at the international schedule shows no Houston games heading to either England or Germany, but three AFC South rivals - Jaguars, Titans and Colts - are slated for European matchups. The Jags, in fact, will be the first NFL team to play on international soil on back-to-back weeks.

The defending Super Bowl champs, the Kansas City Chiefs, will host the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7 to open the season.

The first ESPN Monday Night Football game of the season, which will likely simulcast on ABC13, will pit the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets, which will also feature Aaron Rodgers' debut in "Gang Green."

SEE MORE: Aaron Rodgers trade: Houston Texans, who are 1-3 vs. QB, face off with him in 2023

Texans rookies choose their numbers

The Texans are hoping fans will link these jersey numbers with the first-year pros for years to come. Hours ahead of the schedule release, the team posted which numbers the rooks will wear when they kick off the season.

What's most notable is CJ Stroud's No. 7, which was worn by kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn for the last five seasons. It appears that the Ohio State product worked out an agreement to wear his college number from Fairbairn, which continues an age-old NFL tradition for any players with a number preference when they start up with a new team.

The swap wasn't ignored by the team, which posted a past photo of Fairbairn carried up on teammates' shoulders along with a Photoshop edit of his new No. 15 jersey.

Eyewitness Sports is monitoring the NFL schedule release slated for 7 p.m. CT Thursday. Watch ABC13 newscasts heading into the event and in the aftermath.