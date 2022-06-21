20 of 24 Deshaun Watson accusers reach settlement on sexual misconduct claims, lawyer says

Buzbee, who represents the 24 women who accused the now-Cleveland Browns QB of inappropriate behavior committed during massage sessions, stated that his legal team is working through paperwork related to those settlements.
"Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential," Buzbee wrote, adding no further comment will be provided on those cases.
In a statement, Tony Buzbee said “all but four” of the lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson have been settled.— Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) June 21, 2022
Watson's camp, including his attorney Rusty Hardin, did not immediately provide a response or confirmation that the settlements were made.
Buzbee's statement referenced the woman who he says first brought Watson's alleged behavior to light, Ashley Solis, whom the attorney admitted to turning away at first but took on as a client once his staff insisted he talk to her personally.
"Once we took a second look, and after having contact with Watson's original lawyer who disrespected Ashley and her profession and who arrogantly minimized the conduct of some he referred as an 'asset,' I was convinced that our law firm should try to help her," Buzbee wrote.
Solis memorably went public with her allegations in April 2021. Buzbee said it was that moment that motivated more women to come forward with their claims.
Despite most of the 24 plaintiffs settling, Solis is among the four who have not reached agreement," Buzbee said.
"(Solis') case has not settled and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue," the attorney wrote.
Even though two different Houston-area grand juries have declined to indict him, Watson, 26, has steadfastly claimed innocence of the allegations against him. Earlier this month, a defiant Watson expressed no regrets for his actions but admitted that he regretted the impact the cases have had on people around him.
"I never assaulted anyone. I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything," Watson said on June 14.
Watson still faces the result of an NFL investigation into a potential violation of the league's personal conduct policy, with a season-long suspension still a reality.
ESPN contributed to this report.
