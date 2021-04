Buzbee to reveal 'significant developments' in Deshaun Watson case today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston attorney Tony Buzbee will hold a press conference today to address "important and significant developments" in the case against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.The press conference will be held at noon at the Chase Tower downtown.The press conference comes one day after a 22nd lawsuit was filed against the quarterback, this one alleging he assaulted a licensed esthetician "by touching her with his penis and exposing himself."The latest lawsuit is among 21 others accusing Watson of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions.The lawsuit, filed Friday night and made available on the Harris County District Clerk's website on Monday, says "Watson's behavior is part of a disturbing and escalating pattern." It was the 22nd filed by Buzbee since March 16.The plaintiff alleges Watson "grabbed" her buttocks during the massage while his "penis was erect... and completely exposed." The lawsuit alleges Watson told the massage therapist she had to sign a non-disclosure agreement before he would pay her for the massage.The lawsuit says, "based on publicly available information, in a short time frame... Watson used more than fifty different women for massages" and alleges that "Watson selected all of these women via social media, mostly through Instagram and through Snapchat."The Houston Police Department said a report had been filed against Watson, according to a tweet posted on Friday. HPD is now conducting an investigation into the case.HPD also added that it "will not comment further during the investigative process."Rusty Hardin, who is representing Watson, responded to HPD's announcement on Friday with the following statement: Eighteen professional massage therapists have come out in support of the Texans quarterback , saying the allegations were not consistent with the experiences they've had with the star athlete.Watson has publicly denied any wrongdoing, and Hardin said last week that he believes "any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false."The NFL said in a statement Friday that it is "continuing to monitor all developments" pertaining to the league's personal conduct policy, and the Texans said in a statement that they would stay in close contact with the NFL during its investigation.