Houston Texans' Derek Stingley Jr. follows 3 teammates with AFC weekly player honor

Houston came away with a defensive stud, a hometown talent, and more picks in the first round of the NFL Draft.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans (7-5) held a Denver Broncos team, hoping to extend a five-game win streak, to 17 points on Sunday.

Part of the reason was drive-stopping turnovers, including two by second-year defensive back Derek Stingley Jr.

The video above is from a 2022 report on Stingley's draft choice.

And for that, the NFL chose the LSU alum as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, the first of his career.

The Texans said Stingley, selected third overall in last year's NFL Draft, led the league in Week 13 in both interceptions and passes defended with four.

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) celebrates an interception against the Denver Broncos in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Houston. AP Photo/Eric Gay

Stingley's honor follows weekly player awards for other Texans, including Blake Cashman for Week 6's AFC Defensive Player of the Week, CJ Stroud in Week 9, and Devin Singletary in Week 10, the latter two earning offensive honors.

The argument could be made about one of Stingley's other teammates earning the award. Rookie Will Anderson Jr. racked up two tackles for loss and four quarterback hits, not to mention his punt block in the first quarter.

Desmond King also earned 10 combined tackles, including one for lost yardage.

The Houston D could have another big game when the Texans visit the woeful New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.