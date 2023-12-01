Texans' Stroud earns AFC Offensive Player, NFL Rookie honors for November

As CJ Stroud continues to make history in his first season with the Texans, the rookie sensation became the fifth NFL player to earn both awards in one month.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CJ Stroud scored for two!

Coming off a close defeat by the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Houston Texans' first-year quarterback was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month and the AFC Offensive Player of the Month.

The double awards for November marks just the fifth time in league history that a player has won both awards in one month. Kareem Hunt and Deshaun Watson were the last two players to earn that distinction back in 2017.

The Ohio State product owns the single-game record for most passing yards by a rookie in NFL history, earned when he engineered a come-from-behind win against Tampa Bay on Nov. 5.

In November, Stroud threw for 1,466 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Stroud adds the third and fourth monthly awards of his rookie campaign to his AFC Offensive Player of the Week after the Tampa Bay game and September's NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month. And, no doubt, he's the clear favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"This race is essentially over," ESPN wrote about Stroud as the betting favorite in that category.

Meanwhile, Stroud enters his Week 13 matchup against Denver with the sixth-best odds to win the NFL MVP outright at 16-1 odds, ahead of other big names like Christian McCaffrey, Josh Allen, and Tyreek Hill.