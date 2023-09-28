Texans' Stroud joins esteemed club, wins Offensive Rookie of the Month after 3-game performance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans quarterback CJ Stroud has barely scratched the surface of his budding National Football League career, and he's already making Houston proud as he was announced as the Offensive Rookie of the Month for September.

Stroud, the first winner of the NFL's 2023 campaign for the award, is the first Texans player to win it since 2017 and is the eighth player overall from the franchise to receive the honor.

He joins former players in the likes of Deshaun Watson (2017), DeAndre Hopkins (2013), Steve Slaton (2008), and Domanick Williams (2003) as the fifth offensive player to be named NFL's Rookie of the Month.

The former Ohio State Buckeye has only played in three games since Sept. 10, but he's put up some notable numbers. He has completed 78 of 121 pass attempts for 906 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions at a near-perfect passing rate of 98.0%.

Let's go back to April 29, 2023, the NFL Draft. It was a suspense-filled night as the Texans were front and center of the never-ending "Who will be the franchise QB" saga. With the second pick, the Texans made their move to draft Stroud.

Five months after that night, Stroud has made strides, garnering the accolade of being the first player in NFL history to have at least 900 passing yards, four touchdown passes, and zero interceptions in his first three career starts.

In his second game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts, the 21-year-old completed 384 passing yards, the second-most passing yards by a Texans rookie since the 1970 American Football League-NFL merger, only trailing Super Bowl LVI champion and LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford, who hit 422.

Also, in those three career starts, Stroud's passing rate is the third-highest in NFL history by a rookie in that period.

Stroud has some serious stats under his belt now, and he has surpassed noticeable names for most passes attempted without interceptions at the beginning of a career, as he currently sits at 121.

You might know a few who are mentioned: former Houston Oilers QB and hall of famer, Warren Moon, 103; free agent QB Carson Wentz, 102; Texans and former University of Houston QB, Case Keenum, 102; and seven-time Super Bowl Champion QB, Tom Brady, 101.

We might be biased, but it's easy to say impressive, right?

To add, Stroud shares something in common with his new head coach, DeMeco Ryans. Ryans, before he was hired as the leader of the franchise, was named Defensive Rookie of the Month in December 2006.

Stroud looks to add to the award case as the Texans face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 1 at NRG Stadium.