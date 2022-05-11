17-year-old suspect in Harris Co. Deputy Darren Almendarez's murder will learn if he is granted bond

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11700597" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities say Deputy Almendarez protected his wife in his final moments.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- On Wednesday, a teenage boy accused of killing an off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy will learn if he will be granted bond. The two other suspects in the murder case had their bond hearing Tuesday and it was decided they will stay behind bars.The suspects are accused of killing Deputy Darren Almendarez back in March after he caught them in the act of stealing the catalytic converter from his personal truck. As the three men drove away, they allegedly shot at Almendarez, who returned fire.Suspects Joshua Stewart and Fredarias Clark are facing the death penalty for the alleged crime.Frederick Tardy, the 17-year-old charged in this case, is not facing the death penalty.A statement from the Harris County Deputies Organization said, "These murderers have already demonstrated a total disregard for human life with the senseless killing of Deputy Almendarez. They should remain behind bars through their Capital Murder trial."The district attorney's office is expected to call witnesses and show video during Wednesday's hearing.It will also be determined if Tardy will be tried as an adult.