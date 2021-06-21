Houston records over 100 more homicides compared to this date in 2019

On the 172nd day of 2021, June 21, Houston recorded 222 total homicides, according to crime data from the Houston Police Department.
That's 66 more homicides than the 156 that were recorded in the city on this day last year.
On this day in 2019, 116 homicides had been recorded, according to HPD, more than 100 less than where we stand in present day.
In total, HPD is reporting a 42% increase in homicides this year, with a 91% increase from two years ago.
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner is expected to speak at a press conference this afternoon, where ABC13 hopes to receive more data when it comes to other violent crimes like road rage and carjackings.
The troubling data comes the morning after law enforcement responded to three separate shootings across Harris County that all had one thing in common: teenagers.
Three separate shootings across the area left 1 teen dead and 5 people injured.
