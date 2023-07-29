A Tesla driver died after crashing an electric car into a tree and catching on fire on Del Rio Street near Old Spanish Trail, Houston police say.

Tesla driver dies after crashing into tree, hitting nearby home in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man was killed, and a woman is in the hospital after a car hit a tree and a house in southwest Houston Friday night, according to police.

Officers with the Houston Police Department said the crash happened at about 11 p.m. near a home on Del Rio Street near Old Spanish Trail.

Sgt. Matthew Sudduth said a man was driving fast when he lost control of a Tesla and hit a tree. The driver died at the scene, according to police.

Investigators said bystanders pulled the passenger, a woman in her mid-20s, out of the car. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Video shows the Tesla up against a house nearby. Investigators didn't say if anyone was inside the home during the crash.

