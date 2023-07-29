Tesla driver dies after crashing into tree, hitting nearby home in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man was killed, and a woman is in the hospital after a car hit a tree and a house in southwest Houston Friday night, according to police.
Officers with the Houston Police Department said the crash happened at about 11 p.m. near a home on Del Rio Street near Old Spanish Trail.
Sgt. Matthew Sudduth said a man was driving fast when he lost control of a Tesla and hit a tree. The driver died at the scene, according to police.
Investigators said bystanders pulled the passenger, a woman in her mid-20s, out of the car. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
Video shows the Tesla up against a house nearby. Investigators didn't say if anyone was inside the home during the crash.
