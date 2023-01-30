Deer Park ISD parents say their kids are 'glad to get back to normalcy' after classes return

ABC13 spoke to some parents Monday morning as they were dropping off their child at school, and the consensus is that students are happy to be back after last week's destruction.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- All Deer Park ISD students and teachers spent Monday morning getting ready for the first day back since last Tuesday's tornado.

The district said power has been restored to all schools, but minor cleanups are still ongoing.

"Our outstanding maintenance team continues making minor repairs, clearing debris, and downed trees," the district said in a press release. "But, now that we have power, the most important reason to return to school is our students."

"She was glad to see her friends, get back to normalcy," Sonny Covington said about his kindergartener. "That's what it's about - normalcy, understanding things are going to be OK. They're going to be secure."

Another parent told us her student was a little more hesitant on the return.

"She was nervous to come back. I think a lot of kids were super terrified, scared. However, I will say, all of the teachers here were amazing," Kacie Rose said of her student.

Students who are unable to return to class will not be penalized.

"We know that some families lost their homes, vehicles, or other property. Parents know their kids best, so if you feel that your child is not ready to return to school, we trust your decision," the district also said.

The district is also planning a full day on Wednesday, which had previously been scheduled for early dismissal.

On the school district's website, there is a list of resources for tornado victims.

