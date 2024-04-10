Damage in parts of Galveston Co. was consistent with straight-line winds up to 75 mph, NWS finds

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Damage in Galveston County was consistent with straight-line winds up to 75 mph, the National Weather Service preliminarily assessed hours after storms blew through southeast Texas.

The findings were part of a storm damage survey in the northern part of the coastal county

The NWS found similar damage in western Harris County consistent with an EF1 tornado, a short track with 90 mph winds.

ABC13 viewers shared that areas including Bacliff, League City, Dickinson, and San Leon were slammed with winds and heavy rain.

One resident in San Leon said her whole yard "has been turned upside down," and her gazebo is out of place, now lying along a back fence.

"We have an awning that was rolled up, ripped up off of the RV. I mean, it was brutal," Heather Stevens told ABC13. "Probably around 4:20 a.m., give or take, RV started shaking real hard, violently, and all of a sudden light show, beyond belief."

Stevens said light poles are tilted, stop signs are sideways, trees are down, and dumpsters are knocked over.

In the Mariner's Cove community of San Leon, another neighbor said it felt like his house was shaking.

"Looked outside my window, I had a flag pole that has withstood 75 mph (winds) in the past, and it was bent way over. A few minutes later, it was gone," Michael McNeley described. "A few minutes later, I look and the railing of the third deck is missing."

A gas meter was also damaged, McNeley said, adding that he heard the gas spewing out and called 911 and the gas company.

Meanwhile, in Bacliff, resident Jason Puryear said he woke at about 4:30 a.m. to crashing and a hail storm. He ended up with a smashed roof and meters ripped off the side of his house.

"I don't think I'll be leaving anytime soon," Puryear said. "My bedroom's right in front of where the car's at. About two more feet, and I would've been sleeping for the rest of my life."

Like in previous storms, neighbors banded together quickly to start recovering and cleaning up.

"We're a tight-knit community. When neighbors need help, we all pitch in and help out. Probably going to break out chainsaws in a minute and help out," Leah Gallaway said, adding that her neighbors, an older couple, were affected by the storm.

"These are my neighbors, Virgil and Linda. We came out to inspect everything. They're in their 70s, 80s. Virgil's blind or almost blind, so we wanted to come over and make sure they're OK," she said.

As people cleaned up, those with students in Dickinson still had to send them to class.

The district said schools would be open Wednesday.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, X and Instagram.