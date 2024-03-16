Angleton Market Days in Brazoria County opens amidst tornado recovery

ANGLETON, Texas (KTRK) -- Severe thunderstorms that barreled through southeast Texas on Friday, have left a trail of devastation, particularly impacting small towns like Angleton and their beloved local market event.

'Rockin The Lace Boutique,' was one of the affected vendors that had to cancel its appearance at the market after severe damages.

Despite the adversity, the boutique expressed gratitude for the outpour of community support, and urged shoppers to visit their website and storefront in Alvin instead.

In the wake of the storm, Angleton Market Days issued a statement, acknowledging the toll taken on their outdoor vendors. While some vendors had to pack up due to damages, event organizers said the market would prevail with vendors in good condition, at 9 a.m.

"We encourage everyone to come out [ Saturday ] or Sunday to shop," market organizers urged. "Three packed buildings, many outdoor vendors, free parking and admission, rain or shine!"