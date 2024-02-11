Sunday's storms leave behind debris and golf ball sized hail in counties north of Houston

Texas weather brought along hail, tornadoes, and severe thunderstorms Sunday morning in counties north of Houston.

Southeast Texas had a busy Sunday morning as storms prompted tornadoes and power outages.

The Texas power outage tracker showed 287 outages were reported in the Montgomery area at 11:35 a.m. due to the severe storms, according to ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle.

Viewers in Lake Livingston and New Waverly sent Eyewitness News images of hail in their yards as Sunday's storms packed a punch.

Things escalated at about 9 a.m. when the National Weather Service began issuing Tornado Warnings for counties north of Houston.

At about 9:30 a.m., a radar-confirmed tornado was reported moving toward I-45 between Huntsville and New Waverly, and a second was later reported in Polk County.

Walker County deputies posted on social media that deputies were redirecting traffic to clear debris from the storms.

A metal roof could be seen broken, and pieces covered parts of the 2200 block of West Feeder Road.

Up in Onalaska and Seven Oaks, the debris radar tracked debris in portions of the areas, and a Tornado Warning

Although things calmed down by Sunday afternoon, Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for parts of southeast Texas and Tornado Watches in Liberty, Polk, and San Jacinto counties remained in effect until 3 p.m.

