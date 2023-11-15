Deer Park HS South Campus student reportedly hit and killed by DWI driver while walking home

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a teenager was hit by a truck while walking home from Deer Park High School's south campus on Tuesday. District officials have confirmed the girl has died.

The Deer Park Police Department said the 17-year-old was hit by a truck driver at about 3:30 p.m. along Georgia Avenue and Wildwood Drive.

She was reportedly rushed to the hospital via Life Flight.

Later that day, Deer Park ISD Board Trustee Jason Morris announced the teen's death, sharing the following statement on social media, saying in part:

"I am writing on behalf of the Deer Park High School-South Campus community to share some heartbreaking news. Today, we are mourning the loss of a South Campus student.



At about 4 p.m. today, we received word of a major accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian who was later identified as a South Campus teenager. The accident reportedly took place near the corner of Georgia Avenue and Wildwood Drive in Deer Park.



Due to privacy laws, we cannot share specific information about the student, but it's possible that your child is already aware of her name and other details."

Morris said counselors would be at the school for the rest of the week to help students grieve.

Police said the truck driver was arrested and charged with a DWI and may face additional charges.