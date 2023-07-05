Married couple's bodies found in 'decomposing state' at home in Conroe, deputies say

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a married couple was found dead inside their home in Montgomery County, according to deputies.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check in the 17100 block of Spindle Oaks Drive.

Deputies said they found the bodies of a man and woman in a "decomposing state" when they entered the home.

Authorities have not shared the couple's identities and did not specify how long they have been dead.

Although details are limited, investigators said this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

