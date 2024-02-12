HPD identified the suspect as the victim's boyfriend, who allegedly admitted to killing her before ending his life in Louisiana.

Mother found dead near her whimpering 2-year-old son in northeast Harris County home, HPD says

Houston Police Department officers found a woman dead and her whimpering 2-year-old after responding to a northeast Harris County home on Monday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman's death is being investigated after authorities say her body was found in a northeast Harris County home near her whimpering 2-year-old son on Monday.

The victim's boyfriend, accused of killing her, reportedly ended his life after arriving in Louisiana.

The Houston Police Department said this started as a welfare check in the 24500 block of Fir Ridge Court at about 8:41 a.m. Officers reportedly arrived at the home but got no answer, so they left.

Asst. Chief Patricia Cantu with HPD said they got a second call at about 12:43 p.m.

"Upon arrival, the Houston Fire Department was here along with the daughter of the suspect," Cantu said. "The daughter was able to open the door for the officers and the firemen."

Cantu said officers went to the home's second floor, where they saw two bedroom doors secured and locked with wires.

"The officers didn't know what was going on. They heard a small whimper in one of the rooms," Cantu continued. "In that case, they had to force entry. They cut the cables off, and they found a 2-year-old male child in the room."

The child was said to be OK and checked out by HFD.

Cantu said officers found the child's mother dead in the second room. It's still unclear if the woman resided in the home or how she may have died.

According to Cantu, the suspect in the case was heading to Louisiana when he called his daughter. Cantu said the daughter called 911 to alert authorities, advising he was headed to a family member's house.

"When the suspect arrived in Louisiana at his family's house, we had the Port Allen Police Department there," Cantu added.

Authorities said he arrived about 11:40 a.m., got out of the car, and shot himself minutes later.

Cantu said the suspect was not the father of the 2-year-old who was locked in the home.

Police said Child Protective Services was notified, and the child will be reunited with family members.

