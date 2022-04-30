woman killed

3rd suspect charged in New Year's shooting that killed mother of 3 outside SW Houston lounge

Italia McGregor was shot to death on New Year's Day at Five Nine Bar and Lounge on S. Wilcrest in southwest Houston
24-year-old mom killed during 1st night out since son's birth

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a third suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman and the wounding of two men that occurred on Jan. 1.

All three suspects, 29-year-old Deandre Jordan Rivers, 29-year-old Gregory Allen and 28-year-old Kevin Petit are charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Young mother shot and killed outside SW Houston hookah bar is city's first murder in 2022

Houston police responded to a fight that led to gunfire in the 11700 block of Wilcrest near Bellfort just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Homicide investigators said 24-year-old Italia McGregor and her boyfriend were leaving Five Nine Bar and Lounge when the boyfriend was attacked by Rivers, Allen and Petit in the parking lot.

Investigators said several people jumped in to try to help the man. That's when multiple people pulled out guns and started shooting in different directions.

RELATED: 1 arrested, 1 at large in New Year's shooting that killed mother of 3 outside SW Houston lounge

McGregor was shot twice was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two men, 24 and 31 years of age, both sustained non-life-threatening wounds.

HPD officers arrested Allen on Jan. 6 and Petit was arrested on Feb. 1, both without incident. The U.S. Marshals Service - Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested Rivers on April 27. He is currently in the Harris County Jail.

McGregor's family shared a GoFundMe link to help the children she leaves behind.

RELATED: Houston's 1st murder victim of 2022 died during 1st night out since giving birth, family says
