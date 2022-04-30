3rd suspect charged in New Year's shooting that killed mother of 3 outside SW Houston lounge

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a third suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman and the wounding of two men that occurred on Jan. 1.
The video above is from a previous report.
All three suspects, 29-year-old Deandre Jordan Rivers, 29-year-old Gregory Allen and 28-year-old Kevin Petit are charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Houston police responded to a fight that led to gunfire in the 11700 block of Wilcrest near Bellfort just after 2 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Homicide investigators said 24-year-old Italia McGregor and her boyfriend were leaving Five Nine Bar and Lounge when the boyfriend was attacked by Rivers, Allen and Petit in the parking lot.
Investigators said several people jumped in to try to help the man. That's when multiple people pulled out guns and started shooting in different directions.
McGregor was shot twice was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two men, 24 and 31 years of age, both sustained non-life-threatening wounds.
HPD officers arrested Allen on Jan. 6 and Petit was arrested on Feb. 1, both without incident. The U.S. Marshals Service - Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested Rivers on April 27. He is currently in the Harris County Jail.
McGregor's family shared a GoFundMe link to help the children she leaves behind.
