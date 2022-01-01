Young mother shot and killed outside SW Houston hookah bar is city's first murder in 2022

WANTED: Help our homicide detectives ID these 2 suspects seen fleeing this morning's scene in a white Dodge Charger.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As people across the city welcomed in 2022, investigators in southwest Houston responded to the first murder of the new year.Houston police responded to a fight that led to gunfire in the 11700 block of Wilcrest near Bellfort just after 2 a.m. Saturday.Homicide investigators said a woman and her boyfriend were leaving Five Nine Bar and Lounge when the boyfriend was attacked by three to four men.Investigators said several people jumped in to try to help the man. That's when multiple people pulled out guns and started shooting in different directions.A witness told ABC13 she heard gunshots then later realized the shooting was happening outside in the parking lot, and a gunshot victim was on the ground near the front door.The woman, identified as 24-year-old Italia McGregor, was shot twice and pronounced dead at the scene.A family member told ABC13 McGregor is a mother of three and her youngest child is only 2 months old.A 23-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were also shot, police said. One of the men was treated at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital, where he has since been released. Investigators said they found 15 to 20 shell casings at the scene.Witnesses described a chaotic and traumatic scene."Everybody was just like asking her to stay alive to keep breathing, you know, to try to keep fighting," a witness recalled.The witness said multiple people tried to help McGregor, and even performed CPR, but it was too lateHPD released surveillance images of two men seen fleeing the parking lot in a white Dodge Charger.Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the two suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS."At this point, we don't know the motive, what the argument was about. At this point we don't believe the argument or anything took place inside the business," Det. Jason Escobar said. "What we do know is there are clear cameras. We are still reviewing the video footage, and it does show as soon as the complainant and his girlfriend step out, he is attacked by three or four males."