Man dies from stabbing despite seeking help at SW Houston gas station

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gas station attendant said he did everything he could to try to save a man from a stab wound in southwest Houston, according to police.

Houston police were called to the 6600 block of Fondren at about 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said despite the bleeding and the excruciating pain, the man managed to cross the street and ask for help at the gas station. That's when an attendant jumped into action and gave him first aid.

"I was trying to find the wound, exactly where it was, but I couldn't find it. I just saw a cut on his right leg and tried to press on that wound, but I didn't know where it was coming from," said the attendant.

The victim died at the hospital, police said.

The gas station remains closed as an investigation continues. Police said they were looking for surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.



