Man fatally shot near gas station in Spring

Update to Root Rd scene: the male has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. It’s likely the male was shot elsewhere, drove and came to a stop on Root Rd. He was in a white SUV when found. The motive remains unknown. If you have any info call 713-221-6000 or @CrimeStopHOU https://t.co/GwvEsY3di5 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 24, 2020

SPRING, Texas -- Authorities are investigating a deadly daytime shooting in Spring.Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office were called to a gas station in the 5700 block of Root Road Thursday afternoon. When they got there, they found an injured driver in a white SUV, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.The man was airlifted to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that it was likely the man shot somewhere else, drove away and came to a stop on Root Road.The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting are unknown. The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with any information is asked to call 713-221-6000 or 713-222-TIPS.