man killed

Man fatally shot near gas station in Spring

SPRING, Texas -- Authorities are investigating a deadly daytime shooting in Spring.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office were called to a gas station in the 5700 block of Root Road Thursday afternoon. When they got there, they found an injured driver in a white SUV, suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The man was airlifted to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that it was likely the man shot somewhere else, drove away and came to a stop on Root Road.



The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting are unknown. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 713-221-6000 or 713-222-TIPS.
