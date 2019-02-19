Deadly raid leads to change on no-knock warrants

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The deaths of Dennis and Rhogena Tuttle as part of a disastrous no-knock warrant has brought on one major policy shift at the Houston Police Department.
"I'm 99.9 percent sure I'm not going to be using it," Chief Art Acevedo said. "If there's a specific case, it would have to come through my office."
The chief made the announcement during a loud community town hall Monday night, pointing out the reasoning behind no-knock raids, to prevent suspects from flushing drugs down the toilet, just doesn't make sense.
"If the amount of dope somebody has is so little, someone is going to flush it, you don't have much of a case to start with," Acevedo said. "And if they're so dangerous, why not wait until they come out of the house?"
We do now know just how many no-knock raids the department authorized last year, but well known defense attorney Kent Schaffer welcomes the policy shift. He also hopes search warrants get more scrutiny.
"Now it's going to cause prosecutors and judges to look more carefully at the search warrant, and when a defendant comes and says 'That never happened, that wasn't me,' I think people are going to pay more attention," Schaffer said.
Acevedo also says he wants to increase the use of bodycams among undercover officers, though that is policy that's been in development for several months.
Mayor Sylvester Turner is planning a major news conference tackling these issues on Wednesday.
