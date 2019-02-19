EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5144480" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> D.A. Ogg attempts to finish statement from angry community member.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5144646" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HPD town hall recap following fatal officer-involved shooting.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says 'no-knock' warrants will end on his watch after the controversial raid that left a man and his wife dead on the southeast side.The announcement came during a town hall meeting Monday night hosted by the Greater Houston Coalition of Justice.Acevedo added that any exceptions to that rule will be circumstantial, and he'll know about it.He also promised a new policy, stating that undercover officers will wear body cameras during a raid.Appearing alongside Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Acevedo said he is angry about what happened, but vowed that changes are coming."Nobody is as pissed off as me," Acevedo told the crowd. "There's a lot of good work going on. One or two people have taken relationships and taken community relationships back decades, and it pisses me off."Despite the chief's promises, there were still a lot of angry people who said they wanted the officers charged in that botched bust."You allowed cops to go in and kill two innocent people. We want to know what's going to be done about that," one person said."Under my watch, we uncovered it. Under my watch, we haven't covered it up," said Acevedo, who was interrupted many times throughout the meeting.Acevedo says he will be transparent as the investigation continues.The meeting comes on the heels of revelations that the Jan. 28 raid on Harding Street in southeast Houston may have come under false pretense and that the incident involved a storming of the home without warning.