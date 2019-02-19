HPD announces end to no-knock warrants during heated meeting on deadly raid, police chief says

HPD Chief Art Acevedo says it will stop its controversial use of no-knock warrants.

By and Courtney Fischer
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says 'no-knock' warrants will end on his watch after the controversial raid that left a man and his wife dead on the southeast side.

The announcement came during a town hall meeting Monday night hosted by the Greater Houston Coalition of Justice.

Acevedo added that any exceptions to that rule will be circumstantial, and he'll know about it.

He also promised a new policy, stating that undercover officers will wear body cameras during a raid.

Appearing alongside Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Acevedo said he is angry about what happened, but vowed that changes are coming.

"Nobody is as pissed off as me," Acevedo told the crowd. "There's a lot of good work going on. One or two people have taken relationships and taken community relationships back decades, and it pisses me off."

SEE ALSO: Family remembers man killed by HPD officer more than 20 years ago

Despite the chief's promises, there were still a lot of angry people who said they wanted the officers charged in that botched bust.

"You allowed cops to go in and kill two innocent people. We want to know what's going to be done about that," one person said.

"Under my watch, we uncovered it. Under my watch, we haven't covered it up," said Acevedo, who was interrupted many times throughout the meeting.

Acevedo says he will be transparent as the investigation continues.

D.A. Ogg attempts to finish statement from angry community member.


The meeting comes on the heels of revelations that the Jan. 28 raid on Harding Street in southeast Houston may have come under false pretense and that the incident involved a storming of the home without warning.

READ MORE: HPD WARRANT: Informant didn't buy drugs from suspects killed in police shootout

HPD town hall recap following fatal officer-involved shooting.

