Harris County Fire Marshal's Office works to determine cause of house fire that killed 1 person

HCFMO is enroute to assist Community with a residential fire. Initial information indicates one fatality. The investigation is on going and additional updates will be provided as soon as possible. https://t.co/xki7Bt8hiI — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) June 21, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house fire that left one person dead Tuesday in west Houston.The fire was reported at about 11 a.m. in the 13600 block of Sunstream Court in the Westwind neighborhood, authorities said.The fire was put out just before noon, according to a tweet from Community Volunteer Fire Department.Details on the victim or how the fire started have not been released as an investigation is ongoing.No firefighters were reported injured.