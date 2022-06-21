house fire

Harris County Fire Marshal's Office works to determine cause of house fire that killed 1 person

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a house fire that left one person dead Tuesday in west Houston.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The fire was reported at about 11 a.m. in the 13600 block of Sunstream Court in the Westwind neighborhood, authorities said.

The fire was put out just before noon, according to a tweet from Community Volunteer Fire Department.



Details on the victim or how the fire started have not been released as an investigation is ongoing.

No firefighters were reported injured.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyfatal firefiredeadly firehouse fire
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Two homes damaged after fire in southwest Houston, officials say
Fire burns home in neighborhood where teen shot to death a week ago
Woman in her 80s killed in house fire in N. Harris County
2 children killed in Galveston apartment fire, authorities say
TOP STORIES
Houston, 4th largest US city, moves to 'Stage 1' water limits
Police response to Uvalde was 'abject failure,' state's top cop says
Settlements reached for all but 4 of Deshaun Watson's accusers
Deputies search for common-law husband charged with woman's murder
Houston's extreme weekend temps may feel more like an oven than sauna
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump pressure on election officials
Judge denies bond for man accused of murdering 9-year-old girl
Show More
Lucky in La Porte? Grocery store sells winning $25K Texas Lotto ticket
Victim of attempted carjacking found dead in yard, deputies say
Man ambushed and shot to death outside gas station, HPD says
Uvalde officers were ready with guns, shields - but no clear orders
All-clear issued after chemical fire extinguished at La Porte plant
More TOP STORIES News