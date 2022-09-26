Video shows car flipped over in hit-and-run crash that killed woman walking in southeast Houston

The driver didn't even own the car she wrecked and had met the other women riding with her at a club earlier in the night, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver walked away from the car she wrecked in a hit-and-run crash that police say killed a woman who was walking in southeast Houston.

It happened early Monday morning in the 9500 block of Clearwood, just north of Almeda Genoa, police said.

A woman was driving a Dodge Charger around 1 a.m. when it crashed into a light pole and hit and killed the pedestrian, HPD said.

"It appears the person was either in the crosswalk or in the road, so we're still trying to figure out what happened," Sgt. David Rose said.

The woman who was driving got out of the car and ran away, according to police.

Video from the scene shows the Dodge Charger flipped over in the crash.

Three passengers in the car stayed at the scene and are cooperating with officers.

Officers said the driver, believed to be in her 30s, didn't own the car and had met the passengers at a club earlier in the night.

Speed was determined to be a factor in the crash, but police cannot yet be sure about intoxication until the suspect is found.