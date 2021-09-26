Man killed in drive-by shooting in SE Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death in an apparent drive-by shooting in southeast Houston early Sunday morning, according to Houston Police.
It happened around 4 a.m. in the 8200 block of Scott Street near Stassen.
When officers arrived, they said they found a man in a parking lot with gunshot wounds.
Witnesses told police they saw suspects drive off in a Dodge Charger, according to Det. Adam Dudley with HPD. No other descriptions were released.
The suspects have not yet been caught. If you know any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact HPD.
