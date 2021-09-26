drive by shooting

Man killed in drive-by shooting in SE Houston, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Houston records over 100 more homicides compared to June 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death in an apparent drive-by shooting in southeast Houston early Sunday morning, according to Houston Police.

The video above is from a previous story.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 8200 block of Scott Street near Stassen.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man in a parking lot with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police they saw suspects drive off in a Dodge Charger, according to Det. Adam Dudley with HPD. No other descriptions were released.

The suspects have not yet been caught. If you know any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact HPD.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimedeadly shootinghouston police departmentfatal shootingshootingdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
Car crashes into Alief auto parts store after shooting, 2 wounded
Man killed in drive-by shooting at E. Harris Co. home identified
Victims shot each other in triple shooting, HPD says
10-year-old injured in shooting in N. Harris Co., deputies say
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News