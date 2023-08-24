WATCH LIVE

1 killed in crash on Highway 290 outbound near Barker Cypress, sheriff's office says

Thursday, August 24, 2023 12:54PM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was killed in a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 290 outbound near Barker Cypress, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning.

The crash was listed on Houston TranStar at about 6:30 a.m. One outbound lane was open until just before 8 a.m., when authorities shut down the freeway.

According to the office's post, one person was dead at the scene.

It wasn't immediately known what led to the crash.

You can take Hempstead as an alternate route.

The video above is our 24/7 live channel, where you can find news and traffic updates throughout the morning.

