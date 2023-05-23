Video from the scene shows a vehicle upside down, surrounded by debris, on the roadway below the bridge. Police said only one vehicle was involved in the deadly crash.

1 dead, 4 seriously injured after car went over bridge on I-45 Gulf Freeway in La Marque, police say

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead after a car fell from an overpass on the I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound near FM-1765 late Monday night.

Video from the scene shows a vehicle upside down, surrounded by debris, on the roadway below the bridge.

According to La Marque police, besides the one person who was killed, four additional occupants were seriously injured and taken to local hospitals.

Police said only one vehicle was involved in the deadly crash. It was unclear exactly what led up to the vehicle going over the bridge.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, along with the La Marque Police Department.