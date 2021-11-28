fatal crash

Police say 21-year-old driver killed in fiery crash along Eastex Freeway was speeding

EMBED <>More Videos

Driver killed in fiery crash along I-69 was speeding, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver killed in a fiery crash on the Eastex Freeway overnight was speeding when he lost control, police said.

Houston police said the 21-year-old driver was on I-69 near the Rankin exit around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

The driver was traveling too fast when he hit the exit sign, then a light post, causing the vehicle to catch on fire, HPD said.

It was also raining at the time, causing the roadways to be slick.

Witnesses stopped and tried to help the driver by breaking out the back window, but it was too late.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

"Even though the witnesses saw it happen, they stopped. They tried to get out and basically break the back window and get the person out, but it was already too late," Sgt. David Rose said. "And that person unfortunately died inside of that vehicle."

Police did not release the driver's identity, but did say he was a 21-year-old man.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustoncar crashfatal crashdriver killedspeedingcrashdriver
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Family of woman killed in wrong-way crash left devastated
DA asks court to reconsider sentence for Houston truck driver
Woman charged in wrong-way crash that killed man and woman on I-45
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News