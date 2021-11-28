Police say 21-year-old driver killed in fiery crash along Eastex Freeway was speeding

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver killed in a fiery crash on the Eastex Freeway overnight was speeding when he lost control, police said.Houston police said the 21-year-old driver was on I-69 near the Rankin exit around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.The driver was traveling too fast when he hit the exit sign, then a light post, causing the vehicle to catch on fire, HPD said.It was also raining at the time, causing the roadways to be slick.Witnesses stopped and tried to help the driver by breaking out the back window, but it was too late.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police."Even though the witnesses saw it happen, they stopped. They tried to get out and basically break the back window and get the person out, but it was already too late," Sgt. David Rose said. "And that person unfortunately died inside of that vehicle."Police did not release the driver's identity, but did say he was a 21-year-old man.