fatal crash

Man dies after crashing into pole in N. Harris Co., police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man dies after crashing into pole in N. Harris Co., police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver died after losing control of his pickup truck Saturday night and crashing into a traffic pole in north Harris County.

It happened in the 8500 block of Airline Drive at about 11:30 p.m.

Police said the driver was speeding while heading southbound on Airline near East Mitchell when he hit a curb and struck a pole.

Authorities identified the man as Giovanne Garcia. First responders took him to HCA Houston Northwest Hospital, where he died while being treated.

He was the only person in the truck and no other drivers were involved.

It was unclear if alcohol was a factor. The Harris County Sheriff's Office was investigating the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crashcrimefatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Man fatally hit by concrete mixer truck on Navigation
I-10 reopens more than 3 hours after pedestrian hit and killed
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News