Man dies after crashing into pole in N. Harris Co., police say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver died after losing control of his pickup truck Saturday night and crashing into a traffic pole in north Harris County.It happened in the 8500 block of Airline Drive at about 11:30 p.m.Police said the driver was speeding while heading southbound on Airline near East Mitchell when he hit a curb and struck a pole.Authorities identified the man as Giovanne Garcia. First responders took him to HCA Houston Northwest Hospital, where he died while being treated.He was the only person in the truck and no other drivers were involved.It was unclear if alcohol was a factor. The Harris County Sheriff's Office was investigating the crash.