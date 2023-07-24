Deputies said the intoxicated driver ran a red light and crashed into a Toyota passing through the intersection. A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight in critical condition.

Driver was intoxicated in Cypress-area crash that killed man and injured 14-year-old boy, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An alleged intoxicated driver is facing charges after authorities say he caused a deadly crash in the Cypress area on Sunday night.

Harris County sheriff's deputies say Brett Huber was driving a black Ford F-350 truck eastbound on Tuckerton Road when he ran a red light at the intersection with Greenhouse Road at 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Huber crashed into a white Toyota Sienna that was traveling northbound through the intersection with a green light, deputies said.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as Minh Tran, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 14-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital via LifeFlight in critical condition.

Deputies said Huber showed signs of intoxication at the time of the crash.

He was charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault with a vehicle - serious bodily injury, according to HCSO.

Huber was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies did not identify the 14-year-old boy who was injured.

This case remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.