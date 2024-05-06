Storm recovery in Harris County begins, OEM plans for debris pickup in affected areas

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- After days of rain that caused severe flooding in Harris County and counties north of Houston, homeowners are left with the aftermath and are beginning the cleanup process.

There are still dangerous spots in neighborhoods where the water has yet to recede, but others have seen a decrease in the water's height.

As homeowners begin to return to their homes, the Harris County Office of Emergency Management has some stark reminders as they plan to collect debris from the storms.

OEM said for everyone to separate their trash into six piles:

1. Normal trash

2. Vegetative debris, such as uprooted trees, branches, brush, and leaves

3. Construction debris

4. Appliances

5. Electronics

6. Hazardous waste, such as chemicals and batteries

The office says debris collectors will make three passes in the affected neighborhoods.

Officials also said that residents could schedule a pick-up.

