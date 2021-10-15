Driver hit and killed by vehicle after his car broke down in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed early Friday morning in northwest Houston after a driver struck him as he was standing outside his broken-down vehicle, according to police.It happened around 4 a.m. on West Little York Road near Guhn Road.A Chevy Malibu was either stopped or disabled in the middle lane on West Little York when a Nissan Rogue hit the driver who was outside his car, said Sgt. Dionne Griffith with HPD.Police said someone may have called to report the disabled Malibu because they said they saw a traffic hazard right before the crash happened."It's very dark in that area. Just unfortunate," said Griffith.Police described the victim as a Black man in his 40s.Crews cleared the area by 7 a.m.