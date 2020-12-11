deadly shooting

Have you seen them? Photos released of suspects in deadly rap showcase shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are now offering faces to match the names of two men who are wanted after three people were shot to death during a rap showcase in Midtown.

Last week, HPD said capital murder charges have been filed against 24-year-old Demontae Lavon Williams and 20-year-old Le Dadrine Da Prea Hall. As of Friday morning, the two men were not in custody.

Williams and Hall are the suspects in the Oct. 20 shooting that took place at DD's Sky Bar, located at 2117 Chenevert St.

HPD identified Demontae Lavon Williams, left, and Le Dadrine Da Prea Hall, right, are the suspects in the Oct. 20, 2020, shooting at DD's Sky Bar. (Houston Police)



Police said there was a fight on the second floor of the club, where at least two people pulled out guns and shot into the crowd.

RELATED: Midtown bar temporarily loses license in wake of deadly shooting during rap showcase

Three victims, Jailyn Bernard Page, 19, Bryce Lee Goddard, 21, and Christopher Donshae Jackson, 22, were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth victim, Sir John Mitchell, 17, was taken to a hospital in critical condition at the time.

The club was packed for a rap showcase "mic check" show, involving DJs, singers and producers.

A man who goes by 07 Finesse spoke with Eyewitness News shortly after the shooting, and said he heard shots right before he was set to perform.

"Seven to 10 gunshots," he explained. "So we all started ducking down. After the gunshots stopped, we all got up, and I just seen dead bodies just on the ground. I stared one right in the face. Scariest stuff I've ever seen in my life."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonlive musichouston police departmentnightclubdeadly shootingfugitiveman injuredgun violenceshootingman killedguns
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY SHOOTING
26-year-old man found shot to death near Katy
Security guard shot to death during game room robbery
Kenosha shooting suspect's case moves forward to trial
2 charged with shooting at rap showcase that killed 3
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Azar: FDA intends to grant emergency use for Pfizer vaccine
ABC13's Melanie Lawson shares her COVID-19 experience
Passenger killed after teen girl crashes car into tree
Storm chances return for today and Sunday
League City mayor out of ICU in COVID-19 recovery
Best meteor shower of the year coming Sunday
Harrison Ford will return for 5th 'Indiana Jones' movie
Show More
Wisconsin court judge rules against Trump's election lawsuit
Man dies 11 days after car flips into SE Houston bayou
DeBakey Medical Center among 37 VA hospitals to get 1st vaccines
Clorox wipes shortage likely to last until mid-2021
Cornyn and Cruz split over election lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News