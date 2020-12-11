Have you seen them? Photos released of suspects in deadly rap showcase shooting

HPD identified Demontae Lavon Williams, left, and Le Dadrine Da Prea Hall, right, are the suspects in the Oct. 20, 2020, shooting at DD's Sky Bar. (Houston Police)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are now offering faces to match the names of two men who are wanted after three people were shot to death during a rap showcase in Midtown.Last week, HPD said capital murder charges have been filed against 24-year-old Demontae Lavon Williams and 20-year-old Le Dadrine Da Prea Hall. As of Friday morning, the two men were not in custody.Williams and Hall are the suspects in the Oct. 20 shooting that took place at DD's Sky Bar, located at 2117 Chenevert St.Police said there was a fight on the second floor of the club, where at least two people pulled out guns and shot into the crowd.Three victims, Jailyn Bernard Page, 19, Bryce Lee Goddard, 21, and Christopher Donshae Jackson, 22, were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth victim, Sir John Mitchell, 17, was taken to a hospital in critical condition at the time.The club was packed for a rap showcase "mic check" show, involving DJs, singers and producers.A man who goes by 07 Finesse spoke with Eyewitness News shortly after the shooting, and said he heard shots right before he was set to perform."Seven to 10 gunshots," he explained. "So we all started ducking down. After the gunshots stopped, we all got up, and I just seen dead bodies just on the ground. I stared one right in the face. Scariest stuff I've ever seen in my life."Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.