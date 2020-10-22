Houston club where 3 were killed in shooting has liquor license suspended

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- State alcohol authorities have suspended the liquor license of a Midtown Houston club where three people were shot to death this week.

DD Sky Club in the 2100 block of Chenevert Street was host to a rap showcase when gunfire erupted, but the 30-day suspension isn't related to the violence, authorities said.

The action by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission comes after agents accused the establishment of violating Gov. Greg Abbott's order that limits bar capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the license suspension, TABC agents are also investigating the violence that happened on Tuesday.

Police said there was a fight on the second floor of the club, where at least two people pulled out guns and shot into the crowd.

The club was packed for a "mic check" show involving DJs, singers and producers.

When officers arrived, they found four men who had been shot. Three of them died at the scene. A teen victim was last listed in critical condition.

Police believe there were at least two shooters, but so far, no arrests have been made.

The suspects are being described as two Black males.

The TABC's action is the latest in a string of suspensions related to alleged violations of social distancing rules meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to its website, TABC has the authority to suspend any license that poses a threat to the public welfare.

The first infraction will result in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second will result in up to a 60-day suspension.

