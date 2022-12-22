Daycare worker who worked in several facilities was arrested and charged for indecency with a child

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 31-year-old daycare worker was arrested and charged after being accused of inappropriate behavior with children, according to authorities.

Dennis Michiel McDaniel was arrested on Tuesday for indecency with a child and is being held on a $250,000 bond, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said an investigation was initiated on Dec. 8 when allegations began about McDaniel between children who attended the daycare where he was employed.

"The case has intersected multiple law enforcement agencies and I am deeply grateful for the teamwork and detailed investigation done by our detectives, the DA's Office, the Pct. 5 Constables Office, and Children's Safe Harbor. Though complex, their thorough and diligent work led to this arrest and protection of our children. We stand united as force multipliers to protect our kids and will continue to work tirelessly to find these individuals and bring them to justice. We take no responsibility more seriously," Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson said.

Authorities say McDaniel has had access to children in Montgomery County and Harris County through his employment or volunteer work at multiple daycares, churches, and school districts. Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.

The sheriff's office provided a list of McDaniel's previous employers:

Tomball Bible Church Daycare - Tomball, Texas (2011-2012)

The Woodlands Church (Fellowship) - Tomball location (2012)

Graceview Baptist Church - Tomball, Texas (2014)

Conroe ISD - Conroe, Texas (2015)

School District located in Harris County (employed for 3 days only in 2015)

ABC Academy- Conroe, Texas (2017)

Zion Lutheran Church and Daycare - Tomball, Texas (2017)

Xplor Preschool and School Age Care - Spring, Texas (2018)

The Woodlands Church (Fellowship) - The Woodlands location (2018 -2019)

Little Texans Childcare Center Tomball, Texas (2020)

School in the Pines - Spring, Texas (2020)

All Starz Academy - Spring, Texas (2021)

The Honey Tree - Houston, Texas (2021)

The Kids Club - Magnolia, Texas (October to December of 2022)

Little Tots - Spring, Texas (Summer of 2022)

Detectives said employers and volunteer organizations who they've contacted have cooperated with law enforcement in this ongoing investigation.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office urges anyone who might have information about McDaniel to contact 936-760-5800 and refer to case 22A359348. You can also contact the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) to remain completely anonymous.

