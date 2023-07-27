16 units damaged, 1 firefighter hospitalized amid N. Harris County apartment fire, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A firefighter was taken to the hospital as crews are working to extinguish a blaze in north Harris County.

On Wednesday, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office tweeted that investigators are at the 500 block of Cypress Station helping the Ponderosa Fire Department.

Officials said one person was treated and released on the scene, while a firefighter was taken to the hospital.

At least 16 units were impacted. But the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The American Red Cross also stated that their team was responding to the fire at The Park at Cumberland apartments. They are urging people to avoid the area and for anyone who needs help to call 1-800-Red-Cross.